"They stay in games even when they’re not playing well" - Michael Owen lauds Liverpool's resilience after impressive 2-0 win against Inter Milan

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has credited the Reds' resolute performance against Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds pulled off a 2-0 win at the San Siro with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the 75th and 83rd minutes, respectively.

While analyzing the match on BT Sport, Owen applauded the entire team for hanging in there and grabbing the win, saying:

"They stay in games, they tough it out, they have a brilliant goalkeeper. Two solid players at the back, who are world-class as well. Full-backs bomb forward, we know that.

"They stay in games even when they’re not playing well, they stay in games and eventually with so much quality going forward they were always going to nick a goal or two and, as I say, it wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s best performance but they’ll certainly take it," he added.

The Reds were kept relatively busy by the Inter Milan attackers. Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez caused all sorts of trouble for the Liverpool defense.

Calhanoglu rattled the crossbar early in the first half following a cross from Ivan Perisic. Later in the game, Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko scored past Alisson Becker but was then ruled offside.

The Reds dug deep and opened the scoring on the 75th minute through Roberto Firmino's header from an Andy Robertson corner. They later doubled their lead through Mohamed Salah, who converted from a loose ball in the box with seven minutes left in the game.

The six-time European champions will now take a 2-0 lead into the second leg at Anfield, which is scheduled to take place on 8 March.

However, it is worth mentioning that the two goals the Reds scored at the San Siro will not hold any weighted value. This is because the UEFA has abolished the away goals rules from this season.

Liverpool have two consecutive home games in the Premier League

The Reds will now return to Premier League action at the weekend with a home game against Norwich City on 19 February. They will next host Leeds United in mid-week on 23 February.

Following their two home games in the league, the Reds will travel to Wembley Stadium to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on 27 February. This will give Jurgen Klopp another opportunity to win his first domestic cup as Liverpool manager.

