“They are a step higher than everybody thinks” - Cesc Fabregas predicts who will win Manchester City vs Arsenal

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas has backed his former side to beat Manchester City at the Etihad in their crucial Premier League clash on Sunday, March 31.

The Cityzens sit third in the league standings, just a point behind the Gunners and Liverpool, with the latter second on goal difference. With 10 games remaining, Sunday's clash at the Etihad could prove to be a potential title decider. Manchester City saw the likes of Kyle Walker and John Stones getting injured during the international break.

Fabregas recently previewed the game on the Planet Premier League podcast and started by speaking about how Pep Guardiola approaches such big games. He said:

"I think Pep [Guardiola] always approaches games with the same perception, the same context. To win the game, he will put an offensive team, whoever it is.

"He’s proven as well that he’s giving opportunities to younger players and he’s not afraid to do that. He’s done it everywhere he’s been. I don’t think this will be an issue for him but it will be more in terms of quality and pace at the back."

Fabregas then spoke about Walker's impact at Manchester City, with the fullback getting injured during England's 1-0 defeat against Brazil last week. He said:

"I think Walker is such a big asset for them because they can play with such a high line when he’s in and they feel so confident to keep pushing because they know they have two or three machines sprinting back when they don’t have the ball, so this will be interesting."

Fabregas then spoke about Arsenal's growth this season due to the new players they signed last summer. He said:

"I think Arsenal have grown so much in the last year with these new two or three additions… they look more solid, they look more mature, their ability to counter-attack, to keep the ball, to defend high, to defend deep. They control a lot of variants now and they are a very, very complete team."

Fabregas also pointed out that the Gunners have already beaten Manchester City twice this season. They won on penalties in the FA Community Shield final and 1-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates. Fabregas said:

"They know what it takes to beat Man City because they have done that already so it will be a really interesting game and, definitely, it will be a big challenge for Arsenal, especially to see where they are at this point.

"But I think they will surprise people because they are a step higher than everybody thinks."

When asked for his final prediction, the former Barcelona midfielder said:

"I think realistically, and I’m just saying based on what I see and what I feel and the perception that I have from both teams, and the news coming out from injuries and doubts… what I have in my mind is 1-2 to Arsenal."

The Gunners have never won at the Etihad since Pep Guardiola was appointed Manchester City's manager in 2016.

A look at Arsenal and Manchester City's remaining fixtures

While the upcoming clash between the two sides could be a potential title decider, there are still some big games remaining for either side.

Arsenal are still active in the UEFA Champions League as well, where they will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Manchester City, meanwhile, will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. They have also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Chelsea.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, Arsenal will clash against Luton Town (H), Brighton & Hove Albion (A), and Aston Villa (H) in their next three games. They will also face Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Chelsea (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A) and Everton (H).

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be up against Aston Villa (H), Crystal Palace (A) and Luton Town (H) in their next three games. They will also face Tottenham Hotspur (A), Brighton (A), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Fulham (A) and West Ham United (H).