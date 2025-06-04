"They still need a striker" - Pundit urges Arsenal and Manchester United to sign world-class striker rejected by Chelsea

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel has urged Arsenal or Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen. He believes that the striker can help them as both clubs are looking to sign a forward this summer.
Speaking to METRO, Mikel claimed that Rasmus Hojlund is not good enough to lead the attack for Manchester United. He believes that Old Trafford would be the ideal place for Osimhen this summer and said:
"I hope there is still a Premier League move for him this summer. I think the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, they still need a striker. I don’t think [Rasmus] Hojlund is the guy for Manchester United. He runs around and works hard but he is not the guy who will score goals, put them in the top four and win them trophies.
"So for me Manchester United might be the destination. I don’t want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe. It would be a shame to see him go there. So maybe Arsenal, United, Juventus and PSG too [are his options]. Let’s see what happens."
Mikel has been pushing Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen since 2024. He admitted to have helped in negotiations and wanted them to restart the talks last month. However, the club turned their focus to Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike after rejecting the advice from their former player.
John Obi Mikel on Victor Osimhen 'sacrificing' a season at Manchester United
John Obi Mikel has urged Victor Osimhen to consider a move to Manchester United this summer. He believes that the Nigerian star can help turn things around instead of moving to Saudi Arabia. He told Metro:
"As the top striker and player I know he is, yes I think that would be a factor. Maybe he would say, 'I will give it a season.' Knowing he is in the squad with a few other signings that Ruben Amorim gets in, the players he wants, it is something Victor might consider. Maybe he would think about sacrificing a season. We have to wait and see.
"But I think we want to see him in the Champions League so maybe Arsenal might be the destination. Maybe there is a door open there for Victor."
Rio Ferdinand also urged Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen in the January window. However, no club in Europe has agreed to match the wage demands of the Nigerian star.