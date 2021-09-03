"They are a strong team" - Former Premier League defender explains how Chelsea showed their mettle against Liverpool

Former Premier League defender Gary Neville has admitted that Chelsea have a strong team this season. He said this was evident from their display against Liverpool.

Chelsea went down to ten men in the first half and played an entire half with a man down against an in-form Liverpool team at Anfield. After an early barrage of shots from distance, Tomas Tuchel's side handled the Liverpool attack well as they were well-drilled at the back.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea FT:



⚽️ Havertz

🔴 Reece James sent off

⚽️ Salah (pen)



Neville has explained that Chelsea have a toughness about them this season. He added that the addition of Saul Niguez on deadline day only makes them a better unit.

“They are a strong team. I’ve watched them twice already this season, away at Arsenal and away at Anfield. That is a really good team, a team that wins and is ready to win more. When they went down to 10 men at Anfield, I never really thought it was going to be easy for Liverpool to break Chelsea down in the second half. That’s when you know you are playing against a good team because that’s the toughest place to play,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“And the addition of Saul along with Romelu Lukaku makes them stronger and stronger and stronger. In the midfield with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic they already look really strong. You only need two in there with the way they play but Saul’s addition means they can challenge on all fronts. It strengthens them enormously and makes them more formidable than they were at Anfield last Saturday,” he added.

Chelsea are expected to challenge for the Premier League title

Chelsea have added one of the best forwards in the world in Romelu Lukaku, something they missed last season.

Tuchel now has a quality striker at his disposal as well as more depth in midfield following Saul’s arrival. Resultantly, he will hope his Chelsea side push Manchester United and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

The Blues made a statement of intent by holding Liverpool for an entire half despite playing with 10 men after Reece James' sending off. The result and performance will give them more confidence that they can compete with even the best of teams.

