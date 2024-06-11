"They aren't that stupid" - Mark Goldbridge stunned by latest managerial news coming out of Manchester United 

Popular Manchester United YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has provided his take on the Red Devils being linked with Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

As per BBC Sport, the Manchester outfit are interested in bringing in the 50-year-old coach amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's future. The Dutch manager had a below-par campaign this time out, which saw the club finish eighth in the Premier League standings.

Despite winning the FA Cup towards the end of the campaign, the Red Devils were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. As a result, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter have also been rumored to move to Old Trafford.

Among the names mentioned, Goldbridge is certainly not pleased with the links to the Danish coach Frank. Expressing his opinion, the internet personality took to X (formerly Twitter) to write:

"We're no way getting Thomas Frank. They aren't that stupid going after a coach who thrives on 30% possession and counters."

Although Goldbridge has his reservations over Frank, the Bees manager ensured that he kept the club in the Premier League for another season. Brentford finished 16th in the league, 13 points above the drop zone.

Currently, Frank is contracted at the Gtech Community Stadium till the summer of 2027. It still remains to be seen whether Manchester United continue with Ten Hag for the coming campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino out of the running to take over as Manchester United boss from Erik ten Hag - Reports

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly not take over as the manager of Manchester United. According to The Times, the Argentine coach is set to miss out on the role as he did when Ten Hag was appointed two years ago (via Express).

Pochettino is currently without a job after he and the Blues decided to part ways this summer. The decision to do so came only a season after the former Tottenham Hotspur manager took charge at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023.

Within that period, he seemingly underdelivered, finishing sixth with Chelsea in the league and five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The west Londoners also went without any silverware this season.

According to the aforementioned report, only Thomas Frank and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna are left in the running for the Manchester United job.