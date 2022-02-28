"They have had success doing that" - Jamie Carragher defends decision made by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in Carabao Cup final

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher defended Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to call Edouard Mendy off for Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Carabao Cup final.

It was a move which eventually backfired as the Spaniard couldn't stop a single Liverpool penalty in the shootout and then blazed his own attempt into the stands to hand them the title.

Tuchel previously enjoyed success with this tactic in the UEFA Super Cup last year as the Blues defeated Villarreal 6-5 on penalties.

Back then, the former Athletic Bilbao custodian saved two spot-kicks to emerge as their unlikely hero, but luck wasn't shining on him on Sunday.

Mendy, however, was in inspired form on the night, pulling off six saves, including an incredible double-save, to keep the Blues in the game.

Jamie Redknapp, another former Liverpool player, criticized the decision to hook the Senegalese off in his post-match comments on Sky.

But in response, Carragher pointed towards the success of the move in the past, saying:

"We shouldn't forget that was the decision he made in the Super Cup final.

"Kepa came on and they won that game. I think Chelsea have won two shootouts on their way to this final - and this is Kepa's competition. There is a method behind it and you also have the psychological side of things, where you bring a keeper on from the bench and how it affects the opposition.

"That wasn't the case and the penalties were fantastic from all players."

Redknapp fired back, saying Arrizabalaga isn't reliable in these situations, to which Carragher again said:

"There's no way a manager make a decision that would give him less chance of winning. They have had success doing that. Who knows what would have happened.

"What I'm saying is, Tuchel has taken that decision before and they won the Super Cup."

Chelsea goalkeeper's poor luck in Carabao Cup finals continued

The Spanish goalkeeper made all the headlines for the wrong reasons after Chelsea's defeat last night, but it was merely deja vu for him.

Back in the 2019 final against Manchester City, he drew the ire of then-manager Maurizio Sarri by refusing to come off.

The game similarly went into a penalty shootout, and although Arrizabalaga saved Leroy Sane's spot-kick, it wasn't enough as City won 4-3 to lift the trophy.

However, last night might as well be Kepa's final act with Chelsea, despite having three years left on his contract.

With Mendy having firmly cemented his place in goal, Arrizabalaga's chances have been severely restricted, and last night's performance could be the last straw for him.

