"They talk too much about the past" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches scathing attack on Manchester United and refers to the technical level of Premier League as 'overrated'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a jibe at Manchester United and stated how The Red Devils need to get over their past. Manchester United are currently in the hunt for their fifth permanent manager since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Constant references to the "Manchester United DNA" fueled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s infamous stint with the Old Trafford side. According to Ibrahimovic, The Red Devils need to strip the attachment with past success in order to compete with England's, nay Europe's elite clubs.

Here's what he said while speaking to the Guardian:

"They talk too much about the past. When I went there I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’ But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head."

The Swedish tailsman spent two glorious years at Manchester United. He helped the Red Devils bag the League Cup and the coveted Europa League title. Ibrahimovic scored 17 goals in his first season with United.

B/R Football @brfootball Zlatan regrets nothing about his foul on Azpilicueta 🤭 Zlatan regrets nothing about his foul on Azpilicueta 🤭 https://t.co/PKPx4qLl2l

The Swedish forward also commented on his time in England. He admitted that while the the technical level is overrated in the Premier League, its pace and intensity make it a force to be reckoned with.

He further explained:

"I had a great experience in England. Manchester United are an amazing club and we won a couple of trophies. The quality is overrated in a technical way. But the Premier League has different qualities – the pace, the rhythm. You can be the best player in the world but if you cannot handle that pace and rhythm [you won’t succeed]. In Spain, France, Italy, the technique is better. That’s why there are so many foreigners in the Premier League. They bring the technical [aspect]."

Manchester United's hunt for a new manager continues while Carrick takes on the role of a caretaker

Michael Carrick was announced as United's caretaker manager until the club chose their new manager. This implies that Carrick will lead Manchester United to their upcoming fixtures against Villarreal and Chelsea.

Manchester United are currently linked with several high-profile managers, including Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers, Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane, among several others.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣 "Why would Mauricio Pochettino leave Paris Saint-Germain at this moment in time?



Robbie Keane does not feel Mauricio Pochettino would swap PSG for Manchester United...



🗣 "Why would Mauricio Pochettino leave Paris Saint-Germain at this moment in time?Robbie Keane does not feel Mauricio Pochettino would swap PSG for Manchester United...https://t.co/EdZ1CYW3YN

Luis Enrique laughed off claims suggesting he could take over the Old Trafford side. Zinedine Zidane, too, is apprehensive of taking the reigns and reports suggest he's keen to take a break from managing until the summer of next year.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the favorite to manage Manchester United. Recent reports reveal the former Tottenham Hotspur gaffer is keen to leave PSG for The Red Devils.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, everything should be taken with a grain of salt until the board announces a formal decision. It's safe to say that the upcoming days will be extremely crucial for Manchester United.

Edited by Diptanil Roy