"They tell me that they are starting a piggy bank here to raise money" – 29-year-old forward jokes about 'crowdfunding' move to sign Arsenal star

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has joked that he is contemplating starting a "crowdfunding" to bring Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin back to Seville.

The 27-year-old Arsenal defender spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Real Betis. The Spaniard featured in 32 games for Betis across competitions, recording five assists and winning the Copa del Rey.

Impressed with his performances, Betis supposedly want to bring him back, but don't have enough funds to meet the Londoners' demands.

Football España @footballespana_ Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin gave his shirt away to a Real Betis fan he spotted in the stands last night. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin and is keen to return for the new campaign. Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin gave his shirt away to a Real Betis fan he spotted in the stands last night. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin and is keen to return for the new campaign. https://t.co/eSXKYfvDkH

While Betis hope for the Gunners to bring down their asking price, their 29-year-old striker is admittedly planning to start a crowdfunding campaign to bring Bellerin back.

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Iglesias said:

"Yes, I miss Hector Bellerin. I’m thinking of doing the crowdfunding we said we would do to get him back. I come out of training, and people ask me if Hector is coming, and they tell me that they are starting a piggy bank here to raise money."

Iglesias claimed that Bellerin also wanted to return to the Benito Villamarin Stadium, but acknowledged that it was a complicated assignment due to his contract with the north Londoners.

He added:

"Hector Bellerin really wants to come back. He has always said that he wants to play here, what happens is that he has been there for a long time at Arsenal. It is a complicated situation because he has a contract. I have always said it. I hope he is here as soon as possible because he gives us a lot inside and outside the locker room."

So far, Bellerin has played 239 matches for the Gunners in all competitions, recording nine goals and 29 assists, and winning three FA Cups as well as three English Supercups.

Arsenal giving fans hope with their pre-season form

Having narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, the Gunners are determined to make amends in the 2022-23 campaign. Their resolve to do better has already been made evident, thanks to their encouraging pre-season displays.

The Emirates outfit have played three pre-season matches this summer, winning all three. They first beat Nurnberg 3-5 on July 7 in Germany.

Next, they traveled to the United States to beat Everton (July 16) and Orlando City (July 20) in consecutive matches, recording 2-0 and 1-3 wins, respectively.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Gabriel Jesus: “I arrived here at #Arsenal at a time where I need to play football with a smile on my face again. My mother watched our game against Orlando City and called me to say “I’m seeing you different again, playing happy! I got emotional to hear that.” 🥺 🗣Gabriel Jesus: “I arrived here at #Arsenal at a time where I need to play football with a smile on my face again. My mother watched our game against Orlando City and called me to say “I’m seeing you different again, playing happy! I got emotional to hear that.” 🥺❤️ https://t.co/TOHredx0A9

To make things even more exciting, new signing Gabriel Jesus has emerged as Arsenal's standout performer this summer, scoring three goals in as many matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far