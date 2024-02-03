"They think everyone looks down on them" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Brentford vs Manchester City

Former Liverpool and Brighton star Mark Lawrenson has given his predictions for this weekend's Premier League games, and he expects Manchester City to cruise past Brentford.

City visit the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday to face the Bees as the three-time defending champions aim to win their fifth top-flight match in a row. Trailing Liverpool by five points, the Sky Blues have a game in hand, and winning on Monday would help them keep the pressure on the leaders.

By contrast, Brentford are teetering near the relegation zone on 15th with just 22 points from 21 games. The West London side have lost six of their last seven league outings, including a 3-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent clash on Wednesday, January 31.

Lawrenson, now a renowned pundit, wrote that Brentford tend to play well against other London sides. However, against a City side that has key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland back in the mix, the visitors are likely to win.

In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"Brentford clearly don’t like other London teams as we say in that feisty game with Spurs in the week! They think everyone looks down on them which is why they’re at it when they play the other London teams but this is Manchester City coming to town with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland both back fit so you have to back an away win."

He then predicted a 2-0 win for City.

Manchester City hoping to avoid triple whammy against Brentford

Manchester City have lost just five games last season en route to lifting their third consecutive Premier League title. Two of them came against Brentford alone as the Bees pulled off a sensational league double in the fixture.

A stunning 2-1 victory at the Etihad in November 2022 was followed by a 1-0 win at home, as City were outclassed in both games. They haven't lost three in a row to the west London side since 1989.

While their defeats to Brentford didn't eventually prove fatal in their title charge, a loss in their upcoming encounter with the side may, as it would allow Liverpool to pull further clear at the top of the table.

