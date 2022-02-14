“They think faster than us” – Danilo opens up on rubbing shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to draw praise from spectators and footballers alike, thanks to their amazing performances and achievements with club and country.

PSG midfielder Danilo Pereira has joined a host of players in paying homage to the iconic duo. The Portuguese has said that Ronaldo and Messi think faster than other players, especially when it comes to taking action in one-on-one situations.

“When we think we can do something against them, they have already done something different to dribble you, anticipate the action," Danilo Pereira told Ouest France as quoted by Topmercato. "They think faster than us, I don't know," the PSG midfielder added.

Pereira is one of the very few players who have shared the dressing room with both Ronaldo and Messi. The midfielder has been with Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team for quite some time. He has also had the privilege to link up with Messi this season following the Argentine's PSG switch.

Having watched the playmaker closely in recent months, Pereira has confessed to being awe-struck by the 34-year-old's immense talent and ability to make complicated moves look simple.

“What he does, it looks so easy. So simple. But it's not, really not," the Portuguese continued.`

"Like his goal against Manchester City at the park. You say to yourself, here he knocks. In fact you even have the impression that he is making a pass towards the goalkeeper. I don't even know how he does it. And it goes to the bottom, the opposite of where you were sure it would go…” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stats so far this season

The duo continue to impress the football world.

The duo continues to shine despite already being in the twilight of their careers. Following a slow start to the season, Lionel Messi has shown signs of improvement in recent months. He has seven goals and eight assists for PSG so far.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has bagged 14 goals and three assists for United since returning to Old Trafford. However, he hasn't scored in his last six games across competitions, his worst scoring drought since 2009.

Both players will hope to end the campaign with silverware as they eye a strong finish to the season.

