“They were thinking he was a little bit arrogant" - Ex-Reims manager sends warning to Liverpool boss Arne Slot about transfer target Hugo Ekitike

Former Reims manager Oscar Garcia has issued a warning to Liverpool boss Arne Slot, claiming that some coaches disliked Hugo Ekitike due to his perceived arrogance. Garcia managed Ekitike during his tenure at Reims from June 2021 to October 2022.

Liverpool have recruited well this summer, acquiring multiple top stars, including Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez. However, the Reds are also keen on signing a new forward, having been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike in recent days.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arne Slot and Co. are advancing in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the signing of Ekitike. The Frenchman is expected to cost over £70 million, but is reportedly keen on joining Liverpool, having agreed to sign a six-year deal with the club.

Garcia recently provided his verdict on Ekitike, telling Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

“He always was a talented player but some coaches did not like him because of his profile and sometimes because of his character. They were thinking he was a little bit arrogant. He always wanted to be compared with the best ones.”

He also discussed the 23-year-old's style of play:

“He is not a kind of a striker who will be always into the box waiting for a cross, he is very mobile and very difficult to mark. He can fit with teams that play more counter-attack but also with teams with more possession, because he has the skill for both styles. You do not find many strikers like him at his age. He is tall, fast, mobile, very good one against one, holds the ball and scores goals.”

He added:

"All players can improve. He knows which aspects he can improve on but he also needs help to develop his potential to reach the level that all the people who know him believe he can reach. Individual work with him will be fundamental for his development.”

Hugo Ekitike could potentially replace Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez in the coming weeks, with the latter being linked with an exit from the club. Ekitike had a promising 2024-25 campaign for Frankfurt, recording 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool name their asking price for Luis Diaz amid interest from Bayern Munich: Reports

According to journalist Christian Falk (h/t Rousing the Kop), Bayern Munich would need to offer Liverpool a reported transfer fee of £69.2 million (€80 million) to enter talks over signing Luis Diaz. The Bavarians' initial offer for Diaz was swiftly rejected earlier this week after they offered the Reds a sum of £58.6 million.

Falk told CF Bayern Insider:

"In the case of Luis Diaz, you never know how willing Liverpool are to enter into negotiations, but Diaz has communicated to Bayern Munich yet again that he wants to join them. We expect that about €80m [£69.2m] will be required for Liverpool to entertain a first round of talks.”

Luis Diaz had a stellar season under Arne Slot, garnering 17 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances across competitions, helping the Reds win the Premier League title. While the Reds are reportedly keen on retaining his services for next season, they have yet to offer the Colombian a new deal.

With two years left on his contract, Diaz allegedly wants to join Bayern Munich this summer. The Bundesliga giants are expected to return with a second bid in the coming days.

