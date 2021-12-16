"They have some time to build momentum" - Louis Saha confident of Manchester United having 'tools' to beat Atletico Madrid 

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes the Red Devils have the 'tools' to beat Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League in February.

Manchester United finished top of Group F of the Champions League after accumulating 11 points from their six group games.

Despite enduring a hot and cold season in the Premier League, the Red Devils have managed to maintain consistency in the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils have won two and drawn of their games since Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the club's interim manager until the end of the season. Louis Saha believes Manchester United have enough time to 'build momentum' ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid.

"It's a decent draw for United in the end, probably better than the one we had first time around. But in the Champions League knockout stages you won't face any easy teams," Saha told Bookmakers.co.uk as per the Express.

"Man United have the tools, the players an the talent to beat Atletico and because it's two or three months away they have some time to build momentum. Who knows what the team will be by then? There could even be some additions in January."

Despite boasting one of the best squads in Europe, Atletico Madrid have struggled to maintain consistency this season. Diego Simeone's side are currently in fourth place in the La Liga table, 13 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game n handinover Los Blancos.

Atletico Madrid finished second in Group B of the Champions League, 11 points behind group leaders Liverpool.

Simeone's side look destined to be demoted to the Europa League this season. However, they managed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League on the final matchday of the group stage.

Manchester United's relatively easy run of fixtures could help them build momentum

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United will face the likes of Newcastle United, Wolves, Burnley, Aston Villa, West Ham, Southampton and Leeds United prior to their clash with Atletico Madrid.

The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 fixture is set to be played on February 24.

United therefore have the chance to build momentum ahead of their clash with Atletico thanks to their relatively easy run of fixtures over the course of the next two months.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils could also look to make some key additions to the squad in January. Ralf Rangnick is reportedly keen to sign a defensive midfielder during the January transfer window.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar