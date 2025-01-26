"They told me he is better than Pele" - Palmeiras chief recalls talks with Real Madrid's Florentino Perez during Endrick negotiations

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira has revealed that her Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez compared Endrick to Pele during negotiations for the youngster. Los Blancos signed the 18-year-old from the Brazilian club in December 2022 but he only arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

The Brazilian made headlines by scoring a brace in Los Blancos' 5-2 win over Celta Vigo earlier this month. However, the player has yet to fully establish himself in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

Speaking to The Athletic, Pereira backed Endrick to shine with the LaLiga champions.

“They told me Endrick is better than Pele, (to which I responded) Relax, president, no one like Pele has ever been born,” said Pereira.

Trending

She continued:

“He’s going to be very, very happy at Real Madrid, I have no doubts. He’s very young, a young talent, but it’s difficult for a kid to leave Brazil and adapt immediately. He’ll be patient because he’s very determined, he’s very focused. He’ll shine a lot at Real Madrid.”

Pereira also rubbished reports of the Brazilian returning to Palmeiras on loan amid his struggles under Ancelotti.

“No, it was never talked about. There is no chance. For something like this to happen, it has to be good for Palmeiras, for the player and for Real Madrid. There was never any talk of him returning because it was expected that he would have to adapt to the new club and to Europe,” said Pereira.

Endrick has scored four goals and set up one more from 20 games across competitions this season.

Will Real Madrid allow Endrick to leave on loan this month?

Endrick has struggled for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have no plans to send Endrick out on loan this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti this season, starting just two games so far.

Recent reports have suggested that the club are considering sending him out on loan to help him gain valuable first-team experience. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

The LaLiga champions are planning to slowly integrate the youngster into top-level football, to help him adjust to the rigours of the game. As such, they have no desire to send him out on a temporary move in the coming days. However, with six months of elite experience under his belt, Endrick will be itching for more chances between now and the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback