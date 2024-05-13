“They told him, really? Go to sleep!” - Moise Kean highlights Juventus incident as reason why he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Juventus forward Moise Kean has waded into the evergreen debate of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. To little surprise, the young Italian picked his former teammate Ronaldo, and based his reason on the latter's sheer dedication.

Ronaldo played at Juventus for three years from 2018 to 2021, during which he light up Serie A with his remarkable goalscoring exploits. Kean, who broke in the Bianconeri's first-team during the 2018-19 season, Ronaldo's first at the club, was impressed by his sportsmanship.

While answering the Messi or Ronaldo question, he unsurprisingly went with his former teammate, revealing how the Portuguese was training late in the night even after their game.

He said:

“Yes, I also say Cristiano, but Messi is a different footballer. Messi has a natural talent that was given to him by God. Ronaldo did everything thanks to hard work. At three in the morning after a match he was doing cryotherapy. They told him, really? Go to sleep!”

It's yet another proof of Ronaldo's hard work, dedication and sheer passion for the sport.

Even at 39 years of age, Ronaldo continues to produce the goods for club and country, which is a testament to his incredible longevity.

During his three years at Juventus, the Portuguese ace made 134 appearances, netting 101 times and assisting another 22 goals, and lifting five titles. His failure to guide Juventus to the Champions League, however, was a major blot on his otherwise pristine record.

Ronaldo enjoying a prolific campaign with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a prolific campaign with Saudi team Al Nassr, netting 42 goals and bagging 12 assists in all competitions from 41 games.

It's quite a remarkable feat for someone of his age, regardless of the competitiveness of the league he's playing in.

The Portuguese international has recaptured his mojo this season, after blowing hot and cold in his first six months with Al Nassr.

His staggering tally includes four hat-tricks in the league, while his total of 33 goals is also more than any other player in the Saudi Pro League right now, making him the frontrunner to win the Golden Boot.