"They treat young players very well there" - Pundit urges 22-year-old star to join Arsenal

Former Ajax midfielder Urby Emanuelson has urged Jurrien Timber to join Arsenal this summer. He believes that the Dutchman should take the next step in his career and a move to the Premier League is ideal for him.

Arsenal are in talks with Ajax over a deal for Timber, as per journalist David Ornstein. The Gunners have bid around £30 million, while the Dutch side's asking price is in the region of £50 million.

Speaking on Voetbal Primeur's #DoneDeal podcast, Urby claimed that Timber is ready for the next step in his career and should make the most of his chance to move to Arsenal. He said:

"Timber has had a few good years. Maybe a little less last season, but in my opinion, he is a very great talent. I know that the Timber family is very good at planning the careers of the brothers. On the one hand, I think Jur is ready for the step. On the other hand, if you've had a lesser season at Ajax… I find it difficult to advise him."

He added:

"I would choose Arsenal. Why? They treat young players very well there. If you see how they deal with Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka … They are all guys who are allowed to make mistakes and are made important at the same time. (He) has the potential to become the absolute top. That's why Arsenal would be a good step. Arsènal is growing, they will build on that."

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in signing the Dutch defender this summer.

Arsenal target ready to leave Ajax this summer

Jurrien Timber has confirmed that he was looking to leave Ajax last summer, but the club asked him to stay for another season. He decided to listen to the Eredivisie side but is now looking to leave.

Speaking to Vandaag Inside, Timber said:

"Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy I did that with love and after the season we will review the situation."

He did not confirm that he would definitely leave the Dutch club this summer, but hinted that his agent was in talks with other clubs. He added:

"Will I stay with Ajax? I'm not sure, I can't stay that. I'm not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it's not like we're talking about anything right now."

Ajax sold Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United after a bidding war between the Red Devils and the Gunners last summer.

