"They tried everything, changed the ref, but it didn't matter" - Ivan Toney appears to aim dig at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr after Super Cup triumph

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney appeared to aim a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr following the Saudi Super Cup win on Saturday, August 23, at the Hong Kong Stadium. The Jeddah-based club secured a 5-3 win via penalties after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time.

The buildup to the game was covered in controversy, with Toney also accusing the Saudi Authorities of mistreating his team. However, it was the Englishman who had the last laugh, helping Al-Ahli pick up their first silverware of the season.

Speaking after the game, (via Al Nassr Zone), Toney insisted that his team prevailed despite the odds being against them.

“It shows the heart we have you know, we stick together and this is what happens, they tried everything, change the referee but it didn’t matter,” said Toney.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead in the 41st minute after converting a penalty, but Franck Kessie levelled the score just before the break. Marcelo Brozovic thought he had won the game for the Riyadh-based club when he found the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

However, Al-Ahli were back in the game through Roger Ibanez, who scored in the 89th minute. The Jeddah-based club ultimately came out on top in the penalties, converting all of their spotkicks. Al-Nassr, interestingly, are yet to win a major trophy since Cristiano Ronaldo joined them in December 2022.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr to date?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al-Nassr on Saturday against Al-Ahli. While it wasn't enough to earn them a silverware, the Portuguese superstar has etched his named in history in the process.

Ronaldo has become the only player to have scored 100 or more goals for four different clubs. The 40-year-old also has crossed the century mark with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus as well.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the first player to have scored 100 goals in four different countries. Ronaldo has 138 goals from 221 games for Portugal too, and is the record goalscorer in Men's international football.

The Al-Nassr superstar has now scored 939 goals from 1283 games in his career so far, and is edging closer to the fabled 1000 goal mark. However, the Portuguese has failed to win the league since moving to the Middle East. The Portuguese's only silverware with the Saudi club is the Arab Club Champions Cup, which he won in 2023.

