"They are true examples" - Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy says 2 Liverpool superstars are amongst the best players in world football 

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has lavished praise on Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, calling them "among the best" in the world.

Both stars have had a terrific campaign with the Reds, individually as well as collectively, and are among the favorites for this year's Ballon d'Or too.

Salah has scored 31 goals and made 16 assists from 50 games in all competitions in the 2021-22 season, whereas Mane has chipped in with another 23 strikes and five assists from as many games.

The talismanic African duo lifted the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season and have sights on the upcoming Champions League too.

Squawka @Squawka ◎ Mohamed Salah has scored in the opening game of the last five Premier League seasons



◉ Sadio Mané has scored on the final day of the last four Premier League seasons



One starts, the other finishes. 🤝 ◎ Mohamed Salah has scored in the opening game of the last five Premier League seasons◉ Sadio Mané has scored on the final day of the last four Premier League seasonsOne starts, the other finishes. 🤝 https://t.co/8NlMEXW9IJ

Mane has one additional trophy in his bag - the African Cup of Nations, which the Senegal international won after seeing off Salah's Egypt in the finals on penalties.

Mendy spoke effusively of both at the World Economic Forum recently while also commending their impact on world football. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“When you see African players, people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who really play at the highest possible level, then we talk about the best world players not just the best African players."

He added:

“I think this is what we need to focus on. They are true examples, role models and give hope to young people, making them desire to work and exceed the limits to achieve one goal. This is how football has impacted on social level in all countries around the world.”

Mendy was in goal during the penalty shootouts in the 2022 AFCON final and has first-hand experience of how dangerous Salah is from their domestic clashes too.

The former Rennes custodian has also come up against his compatriot Mane a few times since moving to Chelsea and famously kept out his penalty kick in the FA Cup finals a few weeks ago.

Liverpool aiming to strengthen Ballon d'Or case with Champions League glory

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is currently the favorite for the 2022 Ballon d'Or, with Liverpool's Salah and Mane behind him, but the odds could change following this weekend's Paris showdown between them.

The Champions League has always had a big role to play in the award and winning the trophy this week could see their chances of lifting the prestigious Golden Ball strengthened.

Liverpool haven't had a Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen in 2001, while Benzema could join legends such as Alfredo di Stefano, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and teammate Luka Modric to win the prize with Los Blancos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy