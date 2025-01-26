"They are truly special" - When Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe expressed his deep admiration for the great footballing duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2023. The two superstars dominated world football for over 15 years, winning 13 Ballons d'Or among them.

When asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport if he and Erling Haaland can match the rivalry of the aforementioned two greats, Mbappe detailed why it would be near impossible to replicate their highs.

He said (via GOAL):

“Things should be read differently. It happens perhaps every fifty years or more to have two players like Messi and Ronaldo at such levels for so long. We lived through an exceptional era and I hope the fans took advantage of it. I was lucky enough to play against Cristiano and then against and together with Leo: they are truly special. I learned a lot from them, especially with Messi in these two seasons. They wrote the history of football: they are eternal."

Kylian Mbappe was still at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when he made the aforementioned remarks. He joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the 2024 summer transfer window and has since scored 18 and assisted three goals in 30 appearances across competitions.

Notably, Mbappe shared the dressing room with Messi at PSG during the latter's two-year stint in Paris. The duo played 67 games together, combining for 33 goals in the process.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared since Kylian Mbappe's high praise for them

When Mbappe made the aforementioned comments in June 2023, Messi was close to joining Inter Miami on a free transfer from PSG. On the other hand, Ronaldo had spent six months at Al Nassr after joining them officially in January 2023.

The Argentine great has since scored 34 and assisted 18 goals in 39 matches across competitions for the MLS club. He has also helped them win their first two trophies in the Leagues Cup and the MLS Supporters' Shield.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has continued to score handsomely, netting 77 goals and providing 18 assists in 86 matches for the Saudi Pro League side. He helped the team win their first Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

