"They trust him" - Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Real Madrid's reported pursuit of Chelsea defender Reece James

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports of Real Madrid’s interest in Chelsea’s Reece James, claiming that Los Blancos are more focused on Jude Bellingham.

Spanish outlet Diario AS recently claimed that Los Merengues were interested in signing James from Chelsea. Madrid reportedly wanted to bring in James to provide competition for their first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal. It was claimed that the Pensioners, who need to balance their books in the summer, would be willing to sell the English if a massive offer came along.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Fabrizio Romano: “Reece James just signed a new deal with Chelsea in September, he’s one of the English faces of Chelsea project, they trust him.



“I expect Reece James to stay, at this stage." Fabrizio Romano: “Reece James just signed a new deal with Chelsea in September, he’s one of the English faces of Chelsea project, they trust him.“I expect Reece James to stay, at this stage."

Romano, in his CaughtOffside column, rubbished the claims, insisting that not only would Chelsea hold on to one of their poster boys, but Real Madrid also had other priorities. The Italian transfer news expert said:

“Reece James just signed a new deal with Chelsea in September, he’s one of the English faces of Chelsea project, they trust him. I expect Reece James to stay, at this stage. Real Madrid's focus is more on different targets like Bellingham.”

James, who has been with the Blues his entire career, signed a six-year deal in September 2022. He is contractually bound to the club until June 2028.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has emerged as a big target for the All-Whites. With both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ on the wrong side of 30, Madrid reportedly see 19-year-old Bellingham as a long-term solution.

According to sources, however, Madrid are not alone in their pursuit of the England international, with Manchester City and Liverpool also in the race.

Real Madrid keeper could be on his way out of the club

According to Spanish publication MARCA, Real Madrid’s second-choice goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is not happy with his rotational role at the club. The Ukraine international is contemplating his future and could move to a new club where he would get to play regularly.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has played only six games in La Liga this season, with all of those matches coming due to Thibaut Courtois’ injuries. He conceded thrice in those six games, impressing onlookers by making some impressive saves. Since joining from Zorya Lugansk in 2018, Lunin has played only 16 games for Real Madrid, keeping four clean sheets.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Lunin seems likely to want to leave Real Madrid to be a starter in another team. Lunin seems likely to want to leave Real Madrid to be a starter in another team. @marca 🚨🇺🇦 Lunin seems likely to want to leave Real Madrid to be a starter in another team. @marca https://t.co/MssUwxLeXI

In January, some Premier League and Bundesliga clubs expressed their desire to sign the player, but Madrid refused to entertain offers. It will be interesting to see if their stance changes in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes