“They try not to sell him” – Gianluca Di Marzio claims Barcelona are working on ‘new solution’ to prevent Frenkie de Jong joining Manchester United

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio has opened up on the situation with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid links with Manchester United. He stated that the Blaugrana are trying to keep him at the club.

The Dutchman has been one of the most talked-about players during the summer transfer window so far.

As reported by ESPN last month, the Red Devils had agreed a fee of €65 million up front with the Catalan side for the midfielder. However, the deal has significant hurdles to overcome in order to come to fruitition, such as add-ons and personal terms.

Di Marzio has claimed that Barca are trying their best to find a solution so that they do not have to sell the 25-year-old.

Di Marzio has also claimed that Erik ten Hag's side are yet to agree a deal with Barcelona for the midfielder. He told Wett Freunde:

“It's difficult to say because Barcelona are in a difficult situation. But they are now trying to find a new solution and that includes not selling their best players like De Jong. Erik ten Hag wants him, so I think it will be a story that drags on until the end. There is still no agreement between the clubs."

Di Marzio has claimed that the Blaugrana might have to sell De Jong even if they don't want to due to their financial issues. He added:

“They [Manchester United] are probably in agreement with the player. But it's difficult because Barcelona really don't want to sell him - but they probably have to. They try not to sell him. It's difficult to say anything now. Certainly he is Manchester United's number 1 target."

Can Manchester United eventually get their prime target from Barcelona?

The situation with Frenkie de Jong is somewhat unprecedented and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds over the next few weeks.

Manchester United certainly want him but are playing with fire here if they are not ready with a plan B if they eventually fail to land the Dutch international.

Marca reported earlier this week that De Jong had reduced his wages significantly for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons respectively.

As such, Barca still owe him almost €16 million in wages, with the Dutchman having helped the club deal with their struggling period.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently stated that the Catalan giants are against the idea of selling the midfielder, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Hence, the Red Devils will probably be wise to look for alternatives if they fail to land their prime midfielder target.

