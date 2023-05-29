"They are two legends of the club" - Xavi heaps praises on departing Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez opened up about club legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba's farewell at the Camp Nou on Sunday (May 28).

The legendary duo are set to leave the club at the end of the season. They received an emotional farewell in their final game at the Camp Nou for Barcelona player on Sunday. The La Liga champions marked the occasion by beating Real Mallorca 3-0.

Following the game, manager Xavi heaped praise on the duo (via MARCA)

"The most difficult thing is choosing the moment to say goodbye. They have been very intelligent, and they have done it. The best pivot and the best left-back in the history of Barca are leaving us. They have helped us in everything. They are an example for the new generations. What they come will have to look like Busquets and Jordi Alba to succeed."

He added:

"We will have to go looking for substitutes, especially Busi's, because we don't have a replacement. With Alba, we already have Balde and Marcos Alonso. Barca continue; this continues, and we have to remain competitive, but on a human level, we will not be able to replace them. It is impossible."

Speaking about the farewell by Barcelona fans for Busquets and Alba, Xavi said about his two 'friends':

"Very exciting. Two friends who deserved such a farewell are leaving. Goosebumps. They are two legends of the club. Everything has turned out well."

Busquets and Alba played against Mallorca, clocking over 80 minutes. Ansu Fati scored a brace, while Gavi scored the other to secure a comfortable win for the Blaugrana.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba's Barcelona career in numbers

Sergio Busquets, 34, made his senior debut for the Blaugrana in 2008 and has played 721 games across competitions. Widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time, the Spaniard also contributed 18 goals and 45 assists.

He formed an unbeatable partnership in midfield with Xavi and Andres Iniesta as they helped Barcelona achieve immense success. Busquets won nine La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies with the club, among other honors.

Jordi Alba, meanwhile, joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012. He has made 458 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists. The Spaniard is regarded by many as one of the greatest left-backs of all time.

He formed a brilliant understanding with club legend Lionel Messi, combining for 34 goals in 345 games. Alba, 34, has won six La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with Barca, among other honors.

It's currently unclear where Busquets and Alba will play next.

