"They are two players that can play together" - Jurgen Klopp told the two midfielder he should sign to rebuild Liverpool squad

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has urged the Reds to sign both Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount in the summer. He believes they need both players to rebuild the midfield and get back to winning trophies.

Liverpool are keen on signing midfielders and have been linked with both English midfielders. The two are reportedly willing to join the club and a move in the summer is on the cards.

The two, however, might cost over £200 million - an amount Liverpool do not plan to spend in one summer. Cisse believes they should break the bank and told Betting Sites:

"I think they should go for both to be honest. They are two players that can play together. If you can't do Bellingham, you can do Mount, but in my opinion you should go for both. They've played together for England too, which would help. It's a lot of money but it's two young really good players so go for both and see who is willing to come.

"But the 'top four' position is something that will make players agree or not. As these sorts of players are the ones that need to be playing Champions League football and that's a big problem in attracting these sorts of players for Liverpool if they don't make the top 4."

Mason Mount told to snub Liverpool and stay at Chelsea

Mason Mount's contract talks at Chelsea have been dragging on and the Blues are open to selling him in the summer. However, William Gallas has urged the midfielder to stay at the club and not join Liverpool.

He told Genting Casino:

"I don't understand what is going on with Mason. It is very difficult for me to understand that situation. When Frank Lampard was there, followed by Thomas Tuchel, he had several great seasons. The contract speculation doesn't help him, but I don't know if it is a problem. Even if you are renewing your contract, that should be the job of your agent and you have to stay focused with what you are doing on the pitch."

Chelsea are also interested in Jude Bellingham, while contract talks are set to resume with Mount in the summer.

