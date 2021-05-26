"They used me!" - Luis Suarez launches another scathing attack on Barcelona

Luis Suarez has once again taken a dig at Barcelona management. The Atletico Madrid star claims the Catalan giants used him, adding that Ronald Koeman has no personality.

Barcelona sold Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last summer after his move to Juventus failed. The Uruguayan striker went on to help his new side win La Liga this season, while the Catalan side finished 3rd.

Luis Suarez claims Barcelona asked him to try and convince Lionel Messi to stay and called him in for a meeting. However, when they were planning his sale, the board and coach refused to talk to him and decided with his agents.

He told Cope:

"I will always be grateful to Barcelona, but they used me. I had no problem. One is aware when they are no longer useful in a club. Koeman after saying that he did not count on me then told me 'if tomorrow it is not solved, I will count on you [against Villarreal] '. I saw that he had no personality.

"To say that I had an influence when in the meetings of the captains I had no idea what they were talking about ... At the moment they wanted Messi to stay they called me to convince him, to talk to Griezman. Why didn't they call me when they wanted me to leave? Let them come and explain it to me, or for the coach to come and tell me that he doesn't count on me because he wants another striker."

Luis Suarez enjoyed a great season at Atletico Madrid, scoring 21 goals in La Liga and helping them lift the title.

Luis Suarez has hit out at Barcelona before

Luis Suarez took a dig at Barcelona while celebrating the league title win with Atletico Madrid. He was filled with joy but did not forget his past, claiming the Catalan side abandoned him.

The former Liverpool striker thanked Atletico Madrid for believing in him and giving him a chance to stay in Spain and prove himself.

He is now expected to remain at the club for at least another season as Diego Simeone is keen to continue with him up top.