"They've agreed personal terms" - Ben Jacobs says Arsenal have 'put in a heck lot of work' to secure deal for Premier League midfielder

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal have already agreed on personal terms with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Gunners were working on a move for Youri Tielemans, with the midfielder not considering a contract extension with Leicester.

Jacobs stated that despite their efforts in making a deal possible, the Gunners are yet to make an official bid for Tielemans. The journalist has also revealed the fee Mikel Arteta's side need to pay to secure the services of the Belgian midfielder.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs was quoted as saying the following:

“Arsenal have put in a heck of a lot of work into Tielemans. They’ve agreed personal terms, and their talks with Tielemans date back for the best part of a year. But for whatever reason, Arsenal have decided not to swoop just yet and actually table a bid with Leicester City. And if they do so, and agree a fee at the lowest end £25 million, at the highest end £32 million, they will get Youri Tielemans.”

Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window and have completed three signings of Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner. The club are also close to completing the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

According to GiveMeSport, the Youri Tielemans deal took a backseat as the Gunners worked to complete the signing of the aforementioned players.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Do you think he'd be a good addition to the squad?



#Tielemans #Arsenal #AFC Arsenal haven't given up on Youri Tielemans and could still make a move later in the window.Do you think he'd be a good addition to the squad? Arsenal haven't given up on Youri Tielemans and could still make a move later in the window. 🇧🇪Do you think he'd be a good addition to the squad? 👇#Tielemans #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/DBh96YiLU1

Youri Tielemans has been one of Leicester City's main midfielders over the past few seasons. The 25-year-old Belgian star made 50 appearances for the Foxes last season and contributed seven goals and five assists across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Tielemans only has one year remaining on his current contract with Leicester City. This could be the ideal summer to offload the Belgian midfielder and get a transfer fee instead of seeing him leave on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal are having yet another productive summer transfer window

For a second consecutive summer, the Gunners are having a productive transfer window. Mikel Arteta's side spent close to £140 million last summer to sign the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

This year, Arsenal are sticking to their plan of signing young players for the first team like they did last summer. Vieira is 22 years old, while Marquinhos is just 19. Turner, however, is 28 but is not coming in as a regular first-team starter.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Fabio Vieira: Behind the scenes 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 offFabio Vieira: Behind the scenes 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 off 👋 🔜 Fabio Vieira: Behind the scenes https://t.co/lJecl9Lltd

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far