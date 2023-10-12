"They've almost got better as they hit 30" - England captain Harry Kane hoping to emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane wishes to emulate the longevity of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's footballing careers.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man, who recently turned 30, did exceedingly well during his time in north London. Playing for Spurs, he managed 430 appearances, bagging 278 goals and 64 assists across all competitions.

Although, well and truly into the second half of his career, Kane wishes to perform at a high level until his late thirties like Messi and Ronaldo. He said in a recent interview (via 90 mins):

"The perception in sport or football in general is you hit 30 and people start to think it's the end. But, the way I am looking at it, is that I almost have the second half of my career [left]. I played in the first-team at Spurs from 20 or 21, so I have had nine or ten years at the highest level and I'm hoping for another eight or nine years at the highest level again."

He added:

"When you look at a lot of the top-level players - Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic — they have almost got better as they hit 30. In a lot of sports that happens as well."

Ronaldo, 38, continues to perform for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and represents his country, Portugal. So far, the former Real Madrid star has scored 10 goals and assisted five from eight appearances in the league this year.

Meanwhile, Messi, 36, represents Inter Miami, where he's bagged 11 goals and five assists from 13 appearances. He led Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar last year, scoring seven goals and assisting three.

Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League- Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League (SPL) sides are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Lionel Messi in January, allowing him to join Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to the country earlier this year.

According to Rudy Galetti of Sky Sports, SPL sides are exploring the possibility of a loan deal after Inter Miami crashed out of the play-offs race. This means Messi and Co. will not be in action until late February.

However, reports further claim the 36-year-old forward's former side, Barcelona, are in the race to sign Messi on a short-term deal in January. It will be interesting to see whether the Argentina skipper completes a temporary move in the coming transfer window. His contract at Inter Miami runs until December 2025.