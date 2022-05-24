“They’ve already got world-class players” – Alex McLeish warns 26-year-old over playing time amid Liverpool and Manchester City links

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish has advised in-demand Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips against a move to Liverpool or Manchester City.

Phillips has been a player very much in demand over the last few months and could be on a move away from Elland Road this summer. The combative midfielder has spent his entire career on the books of his boyhood side.

The England international has attracted immense interest from a host of clubs. Football Insider reports that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are leading the chase for the player's signature.

The Daily Mail has reported interest from Manchester City while the Reds are also said to be admirers of the 26-year-old, as per Football Insider.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City's number one midfield transfer target this summer is Kalvin Phillips.



He is also aware of Manchester United's interest but does not like the idea of moving to Old Trafford out of loyalty to Leeds.



(Source: Manchester City's number one midfield transfer target this summer is Kalvin Phillips.He is also aware of Manchester United's interest but does not like the idea of moving to Old Trafford out of loyalty to Leeds.(Source: @TelegraphDucker 🚨 Manchester City's number one midfield transfer target this summer is Kalvin Phillips.He is also aware of Manchester United's interest but does not like the idea of moving to Old Trafford out of loyalty to Leeds.(Source: @TelegraphDucker) https://t.co/zjPaaaxY3n

Alex McLeish, though, has urged Phillips to resist the temptation of moving to either of the top two clubs in the country. He went on to claim that the Leeds United midfielder will become a squad player if he joins either Manchester City or Liverpool.

The former Aston Villa manager told Football Insider:

“The other clubs you thought he might be linked with, City and Liverpool, they’ve already got players they must feel he couldn’t usurp. If they want to sit with a £40million player on the bench every now and again, that’s a different story."

“Maybe that’s got to be his next level, to aspire to get to one of the top clubs. But let’s face it, they’ve already got world-class players at these clubs already."

McLeish has insisted that Phillips might move to a top-four or top-six side this summer. He added:

“Maybe one of the top four or top six will take a gamble in the end. Some clubs don’t like talking and maybe they will be interested in him. The way Liverpool do their work, it’s all very hush-hush. If it’s on the back page, it normally happens that day.”

Should Kalvin Phillips join Liverpool or Manchester City?

The way Kalvin Phillips performed for England at the Euros last year suggests he would be an asset to any top club.

At Manchester City, he might not get too many chances ahead of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. However, he could still become a useful player under Pep Guardiola, who regularly rotates his side.

Kalvin Phillips has been of interest to #mufc but it is understood the midfielder, who's acutely aware of the enmity between the two clubs, has not been enamoured by the idea of a move to Old Trafford out of loyalty to Leeds fans.

At Liverpool, Phillips could become a regular in the starting XI ahead of Jordan Henderson, who is 31 right now. Jurgen Klopp also rotates his squad, particularly his midfield, on a regular basis, which means Phillips should get enough chances if he moves to Anfield.

