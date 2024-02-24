"They’ve become a real handful" - Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs Fulham

Former Liverpool defender-turned-television-pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to keep their good run of form going with a victory against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24.

Lawrenson praised the Red Devils' in-form front three and tipped them to trouble Marco Silva's side. He told Paddy Power:

"I’ve spoken about Manchester United’s front three before and they’ve become a real handful as a trio who create and score. Fulham lost to Aston Villa last time so I fancy a handsome Manchester United win."

Lawrenson's prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Fulham

Erik ten Hag's side have enjoyed an upturn in form since the turn of the year, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning six of those. They weren't at their best but still managed to secure a 2-1 win against Luton Town last week (February 18).

The Red Devils are sixth in the table with 44 points in 25 games and trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by five points. Fulham, meanwhile, are in 12th place with 29 points and have experienced an up-and-down campaign thus far.

Ten Hag's side won the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage 1-0 in November, with skipper Bruno Fernandes scoring a stoppage-time winner.

Pundit makes interesting claim regarding Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Former England striker-turned-television-pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his disciplinary issues on the pitch. The Brazil international had a brilliant first season for the Red Devils, having joined from Real Madrid in 2022, but things have gone downhill for him this campaign.

While Casemiro's performance level has significantly dropped, he has also been fairly susceptible to bookings. The Brazilian midfield dynamo has seen a yellow card six times in 17 appearances this season, including three in his last four games.

Speaking on TalkSport, Agbonlahor criticized the experienced midfielder for his tendency to play on the edge. He said (via TBR Football):

“I look at the signings they have made, panic signings, especially Casemiro. He has three years left on crazy money. He looks like he is trying to get sent off every time he plays, he gets booked and then he does another one.”

Erik ten Hag was forced to take Casemiro off at half-time in his side's recent league win over Luton Town to protect him from a potential second yellow.