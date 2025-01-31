"They've called reporters to assassinate my character" – Chloe Kelly accuses Manchester City of spreading negative stories after dramatic Arsenal transfer

England women's national team star Chloe Kelly has hit out at Manchester City following her recent deadline-day loan transfer to Arsenal.

Kelly, who netted the winner in England's UEFA European Championship final triumph against Germany in 2022, joined the Gunners just hours before the winter deadline. She was allegedly prevented from joining Manchester United before her recent temporary switch by City earlier this week.

After her recent move, Kelly wrote on Instagram (h/t The Telegraph):

"So disappointed to find out tonight that people at the club are briefing journalists against me if I am to sign at a club before the window shuts. They've called reporters to assassinate my character and tried to plant negative stories about me in the football media, of which is false accusations."

Kelly, who started her professional career at the Gunners, concluded:

"Women should look after each other and build each other up, not shoot them down to protect their employers. To those responsible, I am disappointed in this. As said in my previous statement, I just want to find happiness again."

The two-time Women's Super League Player of the Month winner joined Arsenal's academy in 2010 before making her debut in 2015. She made 19 total appearances for her boyhood team between 2015 and 2018.

Renee Slegers hails new Arsenal loan signing

Offering her thoughts on Chloe Kelly's arrival on a loan deal until the end of the term, Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said (h/t Online Gooner):

"Chloe is an exciting attacking player and will be a great addition to our squad as we approach the second half of the season. She's direct and explosive, with huge natural talent and ability. We're all looking forward to working with Chloe in the coming months."

Gunners director of women's football Clare Wheatley also commented:

"We're thrilled to welcome Chloe back to Arsenal. As an academy graduate, we've been proud to see the career she's gone on enjoy, both at club and international level. We're delighted she'll be representing [us] again as we aim to compete for honours this season."

Kelly, 27, has struggled to get enough minutes under her belt so far this campaign. She made just six Women's Super League appearances, starting only one, for Manchester City ahead of her recent loan switch.

With Arsenal set to face City two times in the next week, Kelly will have to wait before making her first appearance for the Gunners this campaign.

