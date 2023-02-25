"They've been at the club for 20 years" - Wayne Rooney stuns Manchester United fans as he heaps praise on the Glazers

Wayne Rooney has drawn the ire of Manchester United fans after praising the ownership of the club under the Glazers. This comes after the Glazer family has been widely criticized by fans for putting the club in a tough position financially, with massive debt and a long trophy drought.

Speaking to ESPN, Rooney said:

"Firstly, I think the Glazers have done a fantastic job, they've been at the club for, well they signed me in 2004, so they've been at the club for 20 years now and I think they've always allowed managers to bring the players in they want.

"I think it's clear the fans want change and obviously it looks like the Glazers are open for that change to come with putting the club up for sale and receiving the bids they have received, so hopefully they get the right people in. And it's people who are going to try to move the club forward."

The Glazers took ownership of Manchester United in 2005 through a leveraged buyout. Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, many feel that the standards at the club have deteriorated. This was marked by the Red Devils suffering the longest trophy drought in the club's history in over 40 years, their last triumph being the 2017 Europa League.

The family announced in November that they were 'exploring strategic alternatives' for the club. This led to many believing that a sale of the club could be in order. Earlier this month, two proposals were made for the same, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani from Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe displaying their interest to gain a controlling stake in the club.

Manchester United interested in Atalanta youngster - Reports

Rasmus Hojlund is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund into the club. The Danish player, who currently plays for Serie A club Atalanta, is regarded as one of the top young prospects in world football. He has been compared to Manchester City star Erling Haaland for his playing style and technical quality.

Sport Witness report that the Red Devils have joined a long list of teams that are interested in striking a deal for the player. This includes the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli and Real Madrid.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be looking to add a striker to the squad in the summer with Wout Weghorst's loan spell coming to an end and Anthony Martial suffering from regular injuries.

