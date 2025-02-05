"They’ve done it that way and it’s not our style" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick on Real Madrid's public statement about referees in Spain

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was asked about how Real Madrid handle their problems with refereeing decisions. Los Blancos criticized the Spanish refereeing system following their 1-0 defeat to Espanyol on February 1.

The club's board sent an open letter to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Spain's Sports Ministry (CSD), which stated (via ESPN):

"The events that occurred in this match exceeded any margin for human error or refereeing interpretation."

They claimed the situation 'represents the culmination of a completely discredited refereeing system'.

Reacting to the manner in which Real Madrid officials dealt with the situation, Flick was quoted by SPORT saying (via Barca Universal):

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about this. It’s their choice, they’ve done it that way and it’s not our style."

“I, at least, wouldn’t do it like that. Each coach has his reasons for saying certain things. We are human and we make mistakes, it is normal in life.”

He added:

"Everyone makes mistakes and referees have a very hard job. We have to take care of them because the situation they have is not easy."

Small decisions that go for or against teams could decide the La Liga title this campaign. At the moment, Carlo Ancelotti's team are top of the Spanish top-flight standings, only a point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Barcelona are sitting third, four points adrift of the leaders.

Barcelona legend reacts to Real Madrid's criticism of Spanish referees

Gerard Pique

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique believes Real Madrid are attempting to hide their own struggles on the pitch by calling out Spanish referees. Following these aforementioned incidents, the former defender said during a La Liga promotion event (via Pulse Sports):

"The statement is a complete smokescreen. When they lose you have to talk about something else."

“It’s what they want. Referees are like that and that’s how they will be forever. They are going to be wrong."

He added:

"From Madrid, it has always been done and media pressure and turning on the machines when things are not going well—we are used to it."

Real Madrid haven't particularly been at their best this season, having struggled in the Champions League as well. They finished 11th in the standings and did not secure automatic qualification to the final 16.

Now, they will have to face Manchester City in a two-legged play-off to get into the next round. The first of these two meetings will take place at the Etihad Stadium on February 11.

