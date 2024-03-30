"They’ve been through an excellent run" - Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal and Manchester City will play out a 1-1 draw when the two sides meet at the Etihad on Sunday, March 31.

This Premier League clash could play a huge role in determining the outcome of the title race at the end of the season. Currently, the Gunners are top of the league standings, a point ahead of third-placed Manchester City.

Although many would claim the Cityzens to be favorites heading into this tie, the north Londoners have enjoyed incredible league form of late. They've won their last eight matches in the English top flight and have bagged 33 goals in that span.

Predicting a draw for this fixture, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"You'd always fancy Manchester City to win any game, especially at home, but I think it's going to be a tough test against Arsenal. I'm going for a draw here."

"Obviously, that would be good for Liverpool if they can win, but the Gunners are much better away from home and they've been through an excellent run as we all know."

He added:

"City it's been a long time since they've been beaten and I don't expect them to lose but they've had one or two title wobbles which is why I just fancy the draw."

Should these two sides play out a draw, it would heavily benefit Liverpool, who are level on points with the Gunners and sit second in the table. They could then go top if they beat Brighton on Sunday (March 31).

Pep Guardiola lavishes praise on Arsenal star ahead of crucial title clash

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that any Premier League side would love to have Declan Rice in their squad ahead of the Cityzens' match against Arsenal.

Rice was snapped up by the Gunners in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £105 million. Since then, the defensive midfielder has been a standout performer under Mikel Arteta, contributing six goals and assists each in the Premier League.

Speaking about Rice, Guardiola said (via Metro):

"I think all the teams in the Premier League would have wanted to sign Declan Rice."

Rice also provides versatility, being more than capable of playing the box-to-box role. He could be used as a number eight if Italian midfielder Jorginho finds a place in Arteta's starting XI this weekend.