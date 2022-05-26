"They’ve been fortunate!" - Jamie Carragher says Real Madrid are 'not as good as Liverpool' ahead of UCL final 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Real Madrid have been fortunate to reach the UEFA Champions League final this season. He also said that they are not as good as the Reds as he backed his former team to win the game.

Both teams are set to clash in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28. The Merseysiders have had a relatively easy run to the final, facing the likes of Benfica and Villarreal.

Madrid, meanwhile, have had to overcome aggregate deficits against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the three knockout rounds.

Considering the same, Carragher believes Real Madrid have been fortunate. He also touched on the fighting spirit his former team has, referring to their 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season. They were 1-0 down inside three minutes but went on to win the game. However, they eventually lost the title to Manchester City by a solitary point.

Speaking on the Blood Red Podcast, Carragher said:

"Liverpool have got the powers of recovery mentally. I never feared when that early goal went in that they wouldn’t win the game but you don’t want to be doing that too often towards the end of the season because you can see signs in the second half, where are they going to get this energy from?"

He added that the first goal will be crucial in the final and stressed that manager Jurgen Klopp's men must not concede it. Carragher said:

"They always seem to find it, they always seem to do something to win the game but you don’t want to be chasing a game, against Real Madrid the first goal could be vital and you don’t want to be chasing a good side on a big pitch late in the season with so many games in your legs."

He added:

"That’s something Liverpool have to look at and fingers crossed they don’t concede the first goal. They (Madrid) just play in moments, I’ve watched them from the first game in the Champions League when they lost to a team called Sheriff."

Carragher also touched on how Real Madrid have had to fight immensely to win their Champions League games this season. He added that if they continue to play as they did in earlier matches, the Reds will lift their seventh title.

He said:

"They’re not as good as Liverpool, they’ve lost as many games or more in the Champions League than Liverpool have lost all season, but they’ve just got something about them - which we have as a club, too. When you’re down and out, you always believe because we’re Liverpool. Real Madrid have it as well. They carry a belief they’re supposed to win and that’s what they’ve done."

Carragher concluded:

"They’ve been fortunate in every knockout round where they should’ve gone out. Is it luck? Team spirit? Connection with the players, staff, supporters? And because it’s Real Madrid you have to say the latter but if they perform like they did as they did in the knockout rounds and we play to our ability, we’ll win."

Liverpool will seek revenge against Real Madrid for 2018 setback

The 2022 Champions League final is a repeat of the 2018 clash that saw Real Madrid beat the Reds 3-1 in Kiev. A couple of howlers from Reds goalkeeper Lloris Karius allowed Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to score. In between, Bale also added a stunning overhead kick.

Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah was injured in a tussle with Sergio Ramos and had to be subbed off early in the game.

The Reds will hope to take their revenge in Paris this time around. They have history on their side as well. The last time the two teams met in a European Cup final in Paris was in 1981, which Liverpool won 1-0.

