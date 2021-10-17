"They've not got a ball-winning midfielder like Kante, Henderson or Fernandinho" - Tony Cascarino urges Manchester United to sign a defensive midfielder

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged Manchester United to sign a quality defensive midfielder in January after their 4-2 Premier League defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

United were dominated by Brendan Rodgers' side throughout the game, and were often overrun in midfield. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic struggled to keep up with the likes of Boubacar Soumare, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to impact the game due to lack of possession and time on the ball. Cascarino believes the lack of a quality defensive midfielder who can win back possession is the reason for Manchester United's recent slump in form.

"I don't think Manchester United have got a ball-winning midfielder like Kante, Henderson or even Fernandinho. Of all these players, they don't have that quality of midfielder," Cascarino told TalkSport.

Manchester United were without Brazilian midfielder Fred, who was unavailable for the game due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to start Nemanja Matic ahead of Scott McTominay, a decision which baffled fans due to the former Chelsea midfielder's lack of form and mobility.

United struggled to come to terms with Leicester City's pressing, and were unable to create goalscoring opportunities. The Foxes had eleven shots on goal during the game, while United managed only six.

Manchester United's latest defeat was their second of the season in the Premier League. The Red Devils have now lost two and drawn one of their last three league games, a run of form that has heaped the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Goal @goal Manchester United have won only one of their last five games 😬 Manchester United have won only one of their last five games 😬 https://t.co/deMTkMcBpf

Manchester United have been linked with moves for AC Milan's Franck Kessie and Brighton star Yves Bissouma

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian will be entering the final six months of his contract with the Italian club in January, and could be available for a bargain price.

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Manchester United are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for the 24-year-old player's services.

The Red Devils will, however, need to get rid of fringe players like Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata before they make a move for Kessie or Bissouma.

