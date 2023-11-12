"They’ve got a better player for a lot less money" - Pundit believes Arsenal have signed a player better than Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk

Pundit Matthew Upson reckons that with Leandro Trossard, Arsenal signed a better player than Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk, 22, moved to Stamford Bridge despite Chelsea and Arsenal offering £89 million for his services to Shakhtar Donetsk. However, the Ukrainian has struggled to hit the ground running, bagging only two goals and as many assists in 27 games across competitions since arriving in January.

Trossard, meanwhile, arrived at the Emirates in January on a £27 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion and made an immediate impact. In 36 games across competitions, he has contributed seven goals and 12 assists.

One of those goals and an assist came in the Gunners' 3-1 Premier League home win over Burnley on Saturday. Upson hailed the player's 'great' contribution, telling Premier League Productions (via FOOTBALL TALK):

“Trossard has made a great contribution, showing his versatility again. What a signing he has been from Brighton. I really do believe he has been a top signing for Arsenal, a really good finisher as well.”

“For me, they’ve got a better player for a lot less money (comparing to Mudryk}. I think he’s possibly the best finisher at the club. Technically, when you have a look at his goals, left and right foot, in and around the edge of the box, he’s very accurate, very clinical.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, welcome leaders Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in the league on Sunday.

How have Arsenal and Chelsea fared this season?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left)

Arsenal and Chelsea have made contrasting starts to the ongoing season. While Mikel Arteta's Gunners are second in the Premier League, behind City, Chelsea are languishing in tenth, 12 points off the leaders.

Arteta's side have continued from where they left off last season - leading the Premier League for 248 days before finishing behind City. The Gunners have lost just once in 12 league games, winning eight.

They've also done well in the UEFA Champions League, topping their group with three wins from four games. Arteta's side beat City to win the FA Community Shield but are out of the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's expensively assembled Blues remain a work in progress despite their resounding 4-1 league win at nine-man Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. With just four wins in 11 games, they're way off the top four.

However, the Blues have done well in the EFL Cup, reaching the quarterfinals, after winning their first three rounds.