"They've got no chance" - Ex-Liverpool midfielder makes bold claim ahead of Manchester United vs Man City clash

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that there is 'no chance' of Manchester United beating Manchester City in their Premier League clash on 14 January.

The Red Devils are in fine form, winning their last six games across competitions. They have also recorded four clean sheets in a row and are just a point behind the Cityzens in the league table, albeit playing one more game.

Manchester United started their league with two league losses in a row, which put manager Erik ten Hag under immense pressure. However, they are now one of the favorites to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next campaign after missing out this season.

A win against the Cityzens will be more than just three points in terms of the psychological boost it can provide. However, Murphy, who played for Liverpool between 1997 and 2004, believes that is not going to happen.

He told talkSPORT (h/t Metro):

"[Man Utd are] not going to beat Man City. Let’s get that straight. They’ve got no chance..."

Murphy went on to mention the positive effect Cristiano Ronaldo's exit in November has had on the club and said:

"‘They [Manchester United] are dangerous. He’s got competition for places, which is great for the manager, he’s got rid of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation and there is a lot to be positive about."

"But, ultimately, if you’re comparing them to Man City, and even Arsenal at the moment, there are not many Man Utd players getting anywhere near the Man City side."

Murphy added:

"Let’s be honest. Man City are the yardstick. The [6-3] game earlier this season showed the problems Man Utd will have when they play top opposition."

Manchester City beat their city rivals 6-3 at the Etihad in the league earlier this season.

Manchester United still have two games to see off before Manchester City derby

Manchester United are still active in all four season-long competitions and have two cup games to play before they face Pep Guardiola's side. The Red Devils take on Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on 6 January at home.

They will then play their next fixture five days later at Old Trafford, which will be against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erik ten Hag's start at Manchester United has been seriously impressive Erik ten Hag's start at Manchester United has been seriously impressive 👏 https://t.co/FbiVJColLR

United cannot afford to take either game lightly considering this could be their best avenue to win some silverware this season. They trail Arsenal by nine points in the Premier League while the UEFA Europa League is not an easy competition to win.

The Old Trafford outfit last won the FA Cup in the 2015-16 campaign and the EFL Cup in the following season.

Poll : 0 votes