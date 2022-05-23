"They've got everything right" - Jamie Redknapp singles out Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for praise for securing Premier League win

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after his team were crowned Premier League champions on the final day of the season. They clinched the title, thanks to an incredible 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

City knew a victory against Villa would guarantee them their fourth league title in five years. However, Matty Cash gave Steven Gerrard's side a shock lead in the 37th minute before former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho added a second in the 69th.

Guardiola had brought on Ilkay Gundogan just a minute before Coutinho's strike. That proved to be an incredible decision, as the German halved Villa's advantage in the 76st minute. Rodri levelled proceedings two minutes later before Gundogan completed comeback.

The victory meant City finished a point ahead of Liverpool, who also came back to win 3-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lauding Guardiola, Redknapp believes the Spaniard 'got everything right'. He told Sky Sports:

"I look at this team and have so much admiration for the club and manager. It's so easy to waste money, but they haven't. They've got everything right, the mentality from the top to the bottom. It takes something special to come from behind like they did today, and that comes from the manager. It's an incredible achievement."

City have scored more than 90 points for the third time in the last five seasons. Despite the lack of a world-class No.9, Guardiola's side scored a league high 99 goals. Kevin De Bruyne received the 'Premier League Player of the Year' award, bagging 15 goals and eight assists in 30 games.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport



It was a moment of the highest drama, the wildest of celebrations and it was impossible to ignore the parallels, as Manchester City won the Premier League title with another incredible fightback. By theguardian.com/football/2022/… Gündogaaaan …It was a moment of the highest drama, the wildest of celebrations and it was impossible to ignore the parallels, as Manchester City won the Premier League title with another incredible fightback. By @DaveHytner Gündogaaaan …It was a moment of the highest drama, the wildest of celebrations and it was impossible to ignore the parallels, as Manchester City won the Premier League title with another incredible fightback. By @DaveHytner theguardian.com/football/2022/…

Manchester City have already signed their top transfer target and could improve even further next season

City's road to the Premier League title was anything but straight forward, as a rampant Liverpool side pushed them to the limit. The quadruple-chasing Reds narrowly missed out on the league title but have already won the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season. They face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28 in Paris.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp strengthened his side by signing Luis Diaz in January. The Reds are likely rival Pep Guardiola's side for the league title again next season.

Manchester City, therefore, need to continue improving under Guardiola. The club addressed the absence of a No.9 by signing Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old is set to join City for £51 million this summer.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Phil Foden says Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will be huge for the club next season. 🗣 “We’ve played without a striker this year and still done very well, yeah it’s going to be a great addition.”Phil Foden says Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will be huge for the club next season. 🗣 “We’ve played without a striker this year and still done very well, yeah it’s going to be a great addition.”Phil Foden says Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will be huge for the club next season. 🇳🇴 https://t.co/lwTIlkzuAY

Manchester City could also sign a defensive midfielder to provide cover and competition to Rodri, as Fernandino is leaving on a free transfer.

