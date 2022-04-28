"They’ve got a great chance" - Jamie Carragher discusses title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City remain locked in an intense battle for the Premier League title this season, with both clubs still fighting fiercely in the English top flight. As it stands, Manchester City lead the race to claim the English crown but former Reds defender Jamie Carragher doesn't think anything is sorted yet.

It was another impressive outing for Liverpool on Wednesday in the Champions League as they earned a vital 2-0 victory over Villareal in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Jamie Carragher is confident Jurgen Klopp's men will win the tournament once again this season. However, he has doubts about whether they can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title. Carragher told CBS Sports:

"I think Liverpool will win the Champions League. The league I’m not so sure, Manchester City have a slight advantage in that if they win all their games, they’ve won the league."

Liverpool's next Premier League game (April 30) will see them face an in-form Newcastle United side, who are currently on a four-game winning run in the league. Jamie Carragher believes the Merseysiders will keep their chances alive if they manage to secure a vital victory at Saint James' Park. He said:

"This weekend is absolutely vital in terms of the Premier League. That is a tough assignment for Liverpool, the turnaround hours wise the manager has mentioned. If Liverpool can get through this weekend still being in the same position they’re in with Manchester City, I still think they’ve got a great chance with the league but that’s up to Man City."

"But the Champions League, it feels like it’s Liverpool’s competition and they’ve got one foot in the final and I don’t think anyone else can say that. I think Madrid will go through. When you miss that many chances in the first leg, you have got a massive problem. It’s a big standout game."

Liverpool's quadruple hopes still alive

It's been another interesting title race between the two Premier League giants.

The Reds won their first honor of the season when they defeated Chelsea to claim the Carling Cup in February. They will take on the Blues once again for a chance to go home with the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on May 14.

Just one point behind City, Jurgen Klopp's men still have a chance of winning the league title. They are also just one step away from the Champions League glory after beating Villarreal on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the Reds can make history by sweeping all three trophies at the end of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar