"They've got a great chance this season" - Gary Neville makes PL title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville believes Arsenal have a genuine shot at clinching the Premier League title this season. He suggested Manchester City's recent slip-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers will encourage the Gunners.

Neville also highlighted the importance of the north London side maintaining their fitness and composure throughout the season. He added that the race for the title will likely come down to the wire, saying on his podcast (via Metro):

"I've got Arsenal to win the league this year. It will be interesting. If Arsenal keep their players fit, they’ve got a great chance this season."

Manchester City, the reigning champions, experienced a surprising 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves on Saturday, September 30. This marked their second consecutive loss following their elimination from the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United.

In contrast, the Gunners secured a dominant 4-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth. They currently trail City by just one point after seven games in the Premier League. Following the win against Bournemouth, Neville added via Metro:

''It was a good response from Arsenal [against Bournemouth]. They’d have come out of the north London derby disappointed. They’ll face those moments in the season. They’ll be confident that they are back in the title race. The gap isn’t going to four points or six, when you wonder if you will ever catch them.''

Neville also pointed towards the Gunners' strong performance last season, where they led the league for an impressive 248 days, as a sign of their potential. Despite narrowly missing out on the title, Neville believes they are well-positioned for success this time.

Former West Ham Striker Frank McAvennie believes Arsenal lags behind Manchester City in bench strength

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has weighed in on the significant gap between the depth of squads at Arsenal and Manchester City. He suggested that the Gunners' lack of squad depth compared to City could pose a considerable challenge in competing for trophies.

McAvennie believes that City's ability to cope with missing players sets them apart, as they continue to deliver results without key figures like Jack Grealish. He said via Football Insider:

“City have missed [Jack] Grealish for a bit but they have still been getting results. Can they (The Gunners) do with missing players as much as Man City can? No. They will be decimated.''

The two Premier League giants are set to face each other at the Emirates on Sunday, October 8. The impending clash between the two teams could showcase the disparity in squad depth, with City potentially better equipped to handle absences than the Gunners.