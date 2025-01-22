"They’ve got great players” - Ex-Manchester City star Sergio Aguero makes Arsenal Premier League title prediction 

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has urged Arsenal to not think of sacking Mikel Arteta even if he failed to win the Premier League title this term. He highlighted how the Spaniard has changed the club's fortunes and backed them to win the league title sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero pointed out how the north London side were struggling before the arrival of Arteta and should be grateful for how he has helped turn things around. He believes that they can become champions soon if they back the manager, saying:

"I don’t see why Mikel Arteta should feel under pressure. Look at where Arsenal were before he arrived and how they’ve evolved under his guidance. They’ve been consistently competing at the top, which isn’t easy when you’re up against sides like Man City and Liverpool who have also been giving concerted efforts to take the trophy.

"Arsenal, since entering this new cycle, have shown up consistently. They’ve got great players and a newfound trademark playing style. The fans ought to be happy. I’m sure winning the Premier League is their end goal, and I believe it’s bound to happen sooner rather than later."

The Gunners finished second in the last two league seasons behind Manchester City. They are currently second in the table with Liverpool leading the charts.

Jamie Carragher questions if Arsenal have peaked under Mikel Arteta

Jamie Carragher wrote about Arsenal in his Telegraph column earlier this month, questioning if the Gunners had peaked under Mikel Arteta. He added that they had not shown why they could become champions and wrote (via Metro):

"Have we already witnessed the peak years of Mikel Arteta’s reign? It feels like this Emirates era is heading towards a crossroads, with Arsenal in the middle of a high-stakes game. This will either be one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history – ending a 21-year wait for the Premier League title – or a campaign which ends amid a highly-charged post-season review into how they squandered their best chance to become champions in two decades. There is yet to be a performance that leaves you thinking they look like the next champions. The balance of the squad is not right."

The Gunners are six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. They are also level on points with third-placed Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea have slipped to fouth and sit four points behind Arteta's side and just two above Manchester City in fifth.

