“They’ve got nobody like him” - Tim Sherwood claims Chelsea star has been ‘disrespected’ amid Blues’ ongoing struggle with form

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Chelsea struggle without Nicolas Jackson and that he is irreplaceable despite not being a prolific goalscorer. Sherwood pointed out that the Senegalese striker creates space for players like Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez.

Speaking to Metro, the Former Tottenham star Insisted that Jackson's absence is a huge blow to Chelsea and that Enzo Maresca needs to find a way to succeed without the former Villarreal man. Sherwood said:

"I think Nicolas Jackson has definitely been disrespected. I think he’s the focal point and a real presence up there. He occupies the centre-halves and takes them back to create space for the likes of Cole Palmer to come into. Palmer, in particular, profited off the space that Jackson created him. Enzo [Fernandez] as well. I think Enzo is a better No. 10 than a No.8 and when he gets forward he’s a real goal threat. But they need someone who is going to lead the line and occupy the centre-halves and create that space for them."

He added:

"He’s been a huge miss. He’s not a prolific goalscorer but he’s certainly a threat and they can’t replace him. They’ve got nobody like him to come in – they’ve tried it with [Christopher] Nkunku or playing with Pedro Neto as a false nine but it’s not worked. Sometimes as a manager you have to find a different way. I just think they’re a bit to predictable on the ball, playing sideways and backwards, but perhaps there isn’t the options forward when the midfield players look up. Jackson would normally be stretching the opposition in behind or they could play longer into his chest and have him hold the ball up. They haven’t had that in his absence so he’s been a huge miss."

Jackson has scored nine goals and assisted five times in 23 Premier League matches this season. Chelsea have slipped from second to fourth in the table and even found themselves in sixth at one point last month. Incredibly, the Blues were just two points behind Liverpool as recently as December but are now 21 points adrift of the leaders.

Nicolas Jackson expected to return for Chelsea after international break

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Nicolas Jackson will be back for Chelsea after the international break. He revealed that the striker, who got injured in the match against West Ham United (February 3), is in light training at the moment and has recovered from his hamstring issue. Noni Madueke is also expected to be back in action after the break. Maresca said (via 90min):

"He could be back, probably after the international break. Him and Noni also."

"This is good news. Before the international break, we have two games - tomorrow and Sunday - and then we have international break, we can recover energy, recover players and then go for the last [bit of the season]."

Chelsea face Tottenham next on April 3 followed by Brentford later in the week (April 6). The Blues have just one match away from London in April – the first leg of their Conference League quarterfinal at Legia Warszawa (April 10).

