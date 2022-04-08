"They’ve got a swagger about them" - Didi Hamann predicts the result of the Liverpool vs Manchester City clash

Manchester City are set to host Liverpool at the Etihad this Sunday for their clash that could potentially decide the Premier League title race, with just one point currently separating the two sides in the table. Although the tie seems too close to call, Dietmar 'Didi' Hamann - who played for both clubs during his career - believes that the Reds will emerge as winners this weekend.

Both clubs have undeniably been sensational this season and will be disappointed with anything short of a title win. As things stand, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sit atop the Premier League table with 73 points from 30 matches, while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have accrued 72 points from the same number of matches.

With the Premier League title potentially on the line, both sides are expected to do everything they can to win the upcoming tie. However, Dietmar Hamann has tipped Jurgen Klopp's men to run away with all three points and believes that the Reds 'won't get beat'.

Speaking to talkSPORT after Liverpool's 3-1 away win against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, Hamann praised the Reds for their performance and backed them to beat Manchester City this weekend. He said:

“Well if you look at Liverpool in recent weeks I think they’ve got a swagger about them, they’ve got a confidence about them.

“Yesterday [against Benfica] they played a good first half then had an iffy, fragile half an hour, but they still found a way to score the third goal.

“Even though Klopp doesn’t say it, that probably does put the tie to bed and I just think that defensively they’re probably a bit more solid [than City]."

He continued:

“When you look at the attacking options, I just think that Manchester City only play one way. As we saw yesterday, Liverpool can score all sorts of goals and I really do think that they won’t get beat.”

Dietman Hamann 'quietly' backs Liverpool to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title

Dietmar Hamann thinks Jurgen Klopp's Reds are likely to trump Pep Guardiola's Citizens

Although Dietmar Hamann seems fairly certain about the result of this weekend's clash, he's not entirely sure which club could go on to win the Premier League title. However, he claimed that he's 'quietly' backing the Reds to go the distance and pip Manchester City to the title as he claims there's no better team than Jurgen Klopp's side. He said:

“Whether it’s enough to win the league in the end remains to be seen because obviously if they do draw the game on Sunday it’s still not in their hands to win the league.

“But I’ve got to say that I quietly fancy Liverpool because for me there’s just not a better team around.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



#MCFC #LFC



talksport.com/football/10806… Dietmar Hamann is leaning towards a Liverpool win this weekend Dietmar Hamann is leaning towards a Liverpool win this weekend #MCFC #LFC talksport.com/football/10806…

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh