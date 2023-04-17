“They’ve got to think they’re going to create history” - Gary Neville names 4 Arsenal stars who can ‘rip Manchester City to shreds’

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has named four Arsenal stars who can make an impact against Manchester City when the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium on 26 April. He believes the in-form quartet of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus could get the Gunners' title race back on track.

Arsenal have stumbled in their past two Premier League gameweeks in their bid to win their first league title in 19 years. Consecutive 2-2 draws against Liverpool and West Ham United have cut their lead over Manchester City to just four points.

If Pep Guardiola were to win their game in hand, they would be just one point behind the Gunners with 73 points.

Manchester City's fate are in their own hands and should they win all their remaining eight games, they would be declared champions. Their clash against Arsenal could potentially be the deciding factor in what has been a thrilling title race.

Gary Neville believes the Gunners could make a statement. He said on Sky Sports (via Arsenal Buzz):

“Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, they can go and rip City to shreds a week on Wednesday. They can. They can go and score three at the Etihad. That's what they've got to think. They've got to think they're going to go and create history.”

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Gary Neville: “Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, they can go and rip City to shreds a week on Wednesday. They can. They can go and score three at the Etihad. That's what they've got to think. They've got to think they're going to go and create history.” [Sky via Mail] #afc 🗣️| Gary Neville: “Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, they can go and rip City to shreds a week on Wednesday. They can. They can go and score three at the Etihad. That's what they've got to think. They've got to think they're going to go and create history.” [Sky via Mail] #afc

Arsenal's front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka have been consistent and plagued numerous defenses this season.

Martinelli has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 41 appearances this season. Meanwhile, former Manchester City forward Jesus has struck nine goals and provided seven assists in 26 appearances. Saka has notched 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances to date.

The Gunners will also depend on their skipper Martin Odegaard to win the midfield battle. The former Real Madrid prospect has been integral in the center of the park and has been a calming presence for his side. In 38 games so far, he has scored 11 times and provided eight assists.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard insists title is still in their hands ahead of showdown against Manchester City

The Gunners once again failed to take advantage of leading 2-0 and were held to a draw against West Ham yesterday (16 April).

Following their disappointing result, Odegaard gave his thoughts on the game, as well as what it means for the title race against Manchester City. He said (via The Mirror):

"We have to remember we are still top of the league with everything in our own hands. The same mindset, same mentality to make sure we win the next one."

"A lot of the same things to last week, started well but then we stopped, allowed them to play on their qualities. We gave them the game they wanted, we gave them hope, and that's on us. We have to look forward now."

Arsenal will face Southampton next at the Emirates on 21 April in what will feel like a must-win clash.

Poll : 0 votes