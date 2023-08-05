“They’ve been interested in this guy for a long time" - Journalist claims Arsenal are finally signing Mikel Arteta target 

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been a long-time fan of Brentford's shot-stopper David Raya, who is currently being linked with the Gooners.

The north London club have been active in the summer transfer window, already spending over £200 million on the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal are still not done in the market and are believed to be keen on bringing in a shot-stopper to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale. Raya has emerged as the preferred option for the Gooners, with the player also believed to be keen on a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Raya, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He revealed that the Gooners have also submitted an opening bid in the region of £20 million plus add-ons for the Spanish shot-stopper.

Raya is widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the English top flight following his performances for Brentford. Journalist, Paul Brown also claimed that the 27-year-old shot-stopper has been a long-time target for Arteta.

In an interview with GiveMeSports, he said:

"They’ve been interested in this guy for a long time. Arteta went for him once before and really likes the fact that he’s great with his feet. He would fit into their system really nicely.“

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will succeed in their attempt to land Raya from Brentford this summer. The Spaniard kept 12 clean sheets for the Bees in the 2022-23 campaign.

Arsenal manager hints at more additions to squad this summer

Arteta spoke to the media ahead of his side's FA Community Shield clash against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley this weekend. The Spanish tactician addressed the current size of his squad during the event.

Arsenal have already added three new players to their team this summer in Havertz, Rice and Timber. Arteta also hinted at the possibility of bringing in a few more new faces to the club. He said (via FootballLondon):

"Well, we’re in the process. We’re working on a few things. We have to make a few decisions. We’re very happy with the squad we have that’s for sure. We want a healthy competition in the squad and we’re working on that."

The Gunners will begin their Premier League campaign at home against Nottingham Forest next weekend (August 12).