"They've just absolutely taken them to the cleaners" - Gary Neville reacts to Arsenal's 3-0 loss against Brighton

Pundit Gary Neville was left in awe of Brighton & Hove Albion after their 3-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on Sunday (May 14).

The loss at the Emirates meant Arsenal have won just two of their last seven league games. But before that, they were on an impressive run, picking up 72 points from their first 29 league games this season.

For large parts of the domestic season, the Gunners have looked like the best team in England. In that context, Brighton's 3-0 win at the Emirates came across as even more impressive to Neville.

The former Manchester United right-back said during his commentary of the game on Sky Sports, via SussexLive:

"Arsenal for much of this season have been the best team in the country, and they’ve just absolutely taken them to the cleaners. I’ve got no more words left for this Brighton performance and this Brighton team. Shock for [Mikel] Arteta. They’ve toyed with them - absolutely toyed with them...

He added:

"...Those fans will not have a much better Premier League away day than this. Brilliant from Brighton. Game over for Arsenal. This is an exceptional performance from the away team. Brilliant, Brighton, I absolutely love watching every single second of what you’ve done this season but [this] is just absolute joy."

The Gunners have lost just three times at the Emirates in regulation time across competitions this season. Two of those losses have come against Brighton. The Seagulls won 3-1 when the two teams met in the third round of the EFL Cup in November.

Mikel Arteta takes the blame for Arsenal's defeat against Brighton

Mikel Arteta has held himself responsible for Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in north London.

Both teams were evenly matched in the first half, managing one shot on target each. The gap widened in the second 45 minutes and Arsenal looked flustered after Julio Enciso's 51st-minute header.

Brighton amassed an xG (expected goals) of 1.45 in the second half - considerably better than that of the hosts' 0.38. Roberto De Zerbi's side dominated possession across both halves, keeping 59% of the ball across 90 minutes.

After the game, Arteta told reporters, via GOAL:

"Then the team had no answers. We had to be more aggressive and take chances. They used the space well and we got punished. I will always defend my players so the person responsible is me."

Manchester City have 85 points from 36 games - four more than Arsenal with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side are on an 11-game winning run in the league and look set to defend their Premier League crown barring an uncharacteristic slip-up.

Poll : 0 votes