"They've just folded" – Robbie Fowler details reason for Liverpool's poor performances this season

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler has claimed that Liverpool's inefficiency in the final third and lack of fighting spirit have been two major reasons behind their below-par performances this season.

The Reds continued their poor run of form after crashing to a dispiriting 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (April 1).

Mohamed Salah scored the opener in the 17th minute before Julian Alvarez pulled a goal back before the break. Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish scored in the second half to help the reigning champions hand Jurgen Klopp's side their ninth Premier League loss of the campaign.

In his column for Mirror, Fowler shared his thoughts on Liverpool's sub-par outings this season, stating their new frontline's failure to settle in as a big reason. He said:

"They've under-achieved massively this season, and the inconsistency we had when I was at Liverpool is there. I've already said in this column why I think that has happened, and you can't underestimate the impact changing the forward line has had so far."

Pointing out the Reds' lack of grit in matches, Fowler continued:

"But there's another factor too. Virtually every time they've gone behind, or the game goes against them, they've just folded. That is so unlike Jurgen Klopp's team, so far away from his mentality which has been so relentless."

Liverpool are currently eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 42 points from 27 matches, seven points off the coveted fourth place.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “I’m not sure we would have won today against 10 men.”



Jürgen Klopp admits Liverpool were totally outclassed today by Manchester City. 🗣️ “I’m not sure we would have won today against 10 men.”Jürgen Klopp admits Liverpool were totally outclassed today by Manchester City. https://t.co/i1ATfZsmGD

Pep Guardiola reveals what he told Kostas Tsimikas during celebration in Liverpool win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola became a hot topic after his celebrations in his team's 4-1 win over the struggling Reds. After Julian Alvarez's equaliser, he erupted with double fist pumps in his technical area in front of Kostas Tsimkas and even offered him a handshake.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Guardiola told reporters:

"I was happy and I said how nice our goal was. That's all."

Remaining unapologetic about his behavior, the Spaniard added:

"Nah, come on. I'm so sorry. Speak with Tsimikas, speak with the others. Ask him if I lack respect. I celebrate the goal with my son on [the tier above]. And I said, 'The goal was nice, isn't it?'. That's all. I'm so sorry. Do you think it's a lack of respect? Ah OK. I'm so sorry."

City are currently eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes