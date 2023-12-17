"They've had a little bit of luck this season" - Jamie Carragher on if Liverpool can win the Premier League this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does not rate his former club's chances of winning the Premier League this season highly. The pundit believes the Reds have seen fortune grace some of their performances this term.

The Merseysiders drew 0-0 against Manchester United this weekend (Sunday, 17 December). Jurgen Klopp's men put on an excellent display but were unable to convert in the final third.

Liverpool dominated possession of the ball at 69% and had an xG (expected goals) of 2.35. The Reds had a whopping 34 shots attempted, eight of which were on target (via FotMob).

After the match, Carragher was discussing this season's Premier League title race with Gary Neville on Sky Sports. He said (as quoted by GOAL):

"There are still questions between the top two now. I don't think Liverpool are going to win the league. From what I've seen in terms of performances wise, it feels like they've had a little bit of luck this season - they had bad luck in the Tottenham game of course - but in terms of someone coming off the bench and winning games late, I'm not sure you can continue to do that."

The Reds' draw with Manchester United allowed Arsenal to overtake them to the top of the league table. The Gunners are one point ahead after 12 wins from 17 league fixtures this season.

The two sides will meet in the next game week at Anfield on Saturday (23 December).

"Arrogance backfired on him" - Roy Keane slams Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk for comments after Manchester United draw

Following the draw against United, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk delivered a brutal verdict on his opponents' performance. The Dutch defender claimed that his side were superior while insinuating the Red Devils were happy to walk away with a point.

His post-match comments did not sit well with Manchester United icon Roy Keane. The pundit hit back at Van Dijk after the game on Sky Sports, highlighting that the Reds have won only one league title in three decades.

He said (via The Peoples Person):

“He needs to remember Liverpool have only won one title in 30 years. Man United are in a difficult place. Like Liverpool were in a difficult place for many years. So maybe a bit of arrogance backfired on him today."

Van Dijk has registered 15 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The Netherlands captain has helped his side maintain five clean sheets in the English top tier this term.