"They've lost Reece James with injury again" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Forest vs Chelsea Premier League clash

Chelsea will continue their Premier League campaign when they take on Nottingham Forest in an important fixture away from home on Sunday (January 1, 2023). Ahead of the encounter, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the clash between the two sides at the City Ground.

The Blues marked their return to Premier League action after the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (December 27). Graham Potter's side will be looking forward to earning another win over Nottingham Forest but there's a little doubt over their chances due to an injury crisis.

Manager Graham Potter will be without his reliable right-back Reece James after the defender picked up another knock against Bournemouth last time out. The likes of N'Golo Kante, Welsey Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss the game due to injuries.

Despite the setbacks, Mark Lawrenson believes the Blues will come out on top from the encounter, albeit with a narrow 2-1 victory away from home.

The former Liverpool defender wrote for Paddy Power:

"Forest just wilted away at Old Trafford. Chelsea had a solid win but they’ve lost Reece James with injury again so I wonder if they’ll buy someone to help cover that position. They’ll have enough to win this. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea."

It is worth noting that Forest aren't having the best of runs at the moment. The newly promoted side have won just one of their last five games in the English top flight, a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on November 12.

Overall, Steve Cooper's men have won just three of their 16 Premier League games so far this season and currently occupy the 19th spot in the table with a total of 13 points. It remains to be seen if they can stage a surprise against the Blues at the City Ground on Sunday.

Chelsea in direct talks with Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Blues head coach - Graham Potter

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have stepped up their interest in the 21-year-old Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez following his brilliant performances for Argentina at the World Cup. The transfer expert claimed that the Premier League giants have now opened direct talks with the Portuguese club over the potential transfer of the player.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on his official Twitter page:

“Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution. Benfica always asked full €120m [£105m] clause. Understand Enzo already said yes to CFC. LFC or MUFC made no bid, as of now."

