"They've made their decision" – Alan Shearer explains why Manchester United must 'stick' with Ruben Amorim despite abysmal first season

England and Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has opened up on why Manchester United should continue to back head coach Ruben Amorim.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag in the Red Devils' dugout last November, the former Sporting CP boss has endured a difficult time. He has guided the Old Trafford side to six wins and 10 losses in 21 Premier League games in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

Following Manchester United's 4-1 league defeat at Newcastle earlier on Sunday (April 13), Shearer provided his thoughts on Amorim's start to life in Manchester. He said on The Rest is Football podcast (h/t Metro):

"For them to go forwards in terms of recruitment, everything relies on winning the Europa League and getting back in the Champions League. We know Ruben Amorim has got a huge job on his hands, it's going to take a lot of time and a lot of money to fix that football club. They need to stick with him. They've made their decision."

Shearer, who scored 260 Premier League goals as a player, continued:

"He needs two or three transfer windows because they're in desperate need of a centre forward, they're in desperate need of a goalkeeper, they're in desperate need of some legs in midfield. It's a huge job, so you need to stick with him. But he is asking players to do something they can't do, they're really struggling."

Manchester United slammed after 4-1 defeat

Asked to comment on Manchester United's recent loss at St. James' Park earlier this weekend, Alan Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast:

"Their season isn't about today. It's all about the Europa League. Their Premier League season has been a disaster and is pretty much over. What I find interesting is the fascination with playing out from the back. They're basically not very good at it and had a goalkeeper today who isn't good at it but they insisted on doing it."

Slamming Ruben Amorim for his tactics, the 54-year-old concluded:

"If you're not very good at it, Newcastle are going to pick you apart and that's exactly what they did. They just kept on doing it. A manager's job is to make players and the team better but Amorim is asking a lot of these players when they're not very good at playing out from the back."

Manchester United relished 52% possession and registered nine shots in their clash against Newcastle United, who recorded 13 shots on Sunday.

The Red Devils are 14th with 38 points from 32 Premier League matches.

