"They've never owned a football club" "Needs a bit of time" - Thomas Tuchel's old comments on Todd Boehly resurface after Chelsea sacking

Old comments made by Thomas Tuchel prior to his Chelsea sacking have resurfaced which touch on his relationship with the club's owners.

Tuchel was dismissed by Blues owner Todd Boehly following a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on September 6.

The German tactician had overseen three wins, two defeats and one draw in the league prior to the defeat in Croatia.

Tuchel had come under pressure following a hefty summer transfer window with the west London club having spent £255.3 million on new signings.

Most of those signings appear to have been predominantly Tuchel targets, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's reunion with the German being the last signing of his tenure.

Old comments made by the former Blues boss has shone a light on the relationship he held with the club's owners.

He was asked by Football Daily back in August what his relationship with Boehly was like.

Tuchel replied:

"Very communicative with Todd because it is necessary, because we have never worked together. Because they have never owned a football club."

The reporter then asked if he felt like he was teaching them (the owners):

"I try to, but don't tell them that [laughs]."

He added:

"We don't have Petr Cech on a daily basis in the building. He was alongside me and managing a lot of daily processes. In the way that we were both thinking. So we need to readjust. I think it's a pretty normal thing. New lines of communication, new levels of responsibilities. This needs a bit of time."

Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League in 2021 and the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2022.

The German had taken charge of the Blues on 100 occasions, winning 62, drawing 19 and losing 19.

Chelsea seek quick replacement in Graham Potter

Potter is the frontrunner to succeed Tuchel

It appears Chelsea are not wasting any time in their pursuit of a successor as they have been given permission by Brighton & Hove Albion to speak to Potter.

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett reports that the English coach is traveling to London today to meet with Boehly and that a deal may move quickly.

Potter has become one of the Premier League's most admired coaches for his work at Brighton on a limited budget since arriving in 2019 from Swansea City.

He has overseen four wins, one draw and one defeat at the start of the season with the Seagulls sitting above sixth-placed Chelsea in fourth.

