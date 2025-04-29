“They’ve had Neymar, Mbappe, Messi. But it seems to be clicking now” - Schweinsteiger names ‘biggest superstar’ at PSG

Former Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger has called PSG manager Luis Enrique the "biggest superstar" in the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Parisians will clash with Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals tonight to secure a place in next month's Allianz Arena showpiece encounter.

Following an average group phase, PSG seem to have found their feet in the knockout stages. After brushing aside local rivals Brest in the play-offs, they overcame Liverpool in the last-16 and Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

Schweinsteiger, who was in Cape Town, South Africa, for the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, has commended Enrique for his impact on the PSG squad. He said:

“They've had Neymar, they've had Mbappé, they've had Messi. But it seems to be clicking now with a team without really a superstar.

“I think the biggest superstar is Luis Enrique. When we were facing Barcelona, when he was manager of Barcelona, he was doing amazing. And now, how he handled the situation with all the players that left is fantastic."

For two seasons, PSG boasted one of the most enviable attacking triumvirates in Europe with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading their squad. Yet, in both those campaigns, the Parisians were knocked out in the last-16 of the Champions League.

PSG have reached the finals of the competition just once - back in 2020, when Bayern shot their European aspirations down with a narrow 1-0 victory. Against Arsenal, the Enrique-led side will be looking to go one better from last year.

Enrique's former side, Barcelona, will contest the other semi-final with Serie A's reigning champions Inter Milan. The 2025 Champions League finals will be held on May 31 at Bayern's home stadium, Allianz Arena.

PSG will be wary of high-flying Arsenal

PSG and Arsenal met in the group stages of this season's Champions League, wherein the Gunners won 2-0 at the Emirates. Moreover, Mikel Arteta's side ousted defending champions Real Madrid in the last round, beating them home and away in a decisive 5-1 aggregate victory.

Though they came up short in their Premier League aspirations again, the London side has proved their title credentials in Europe by demonstrating a big-game mentality.

The two-legged semi-final between PSG and Arsenal promises to be an interesting tactical battle between the two dark horses of the Champions League, eager to make history next month.

